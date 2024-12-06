Olympio Metals Releases Half-Year Financial Report

CropLogic Ltd. (AU:OLY) has released an update.

Olympio Metals Ltd has released its interim financial report for the half-year ending on September 30, 2024, detailing its financial statements and changes in equity. Investors and market watchers can gain insights into the company’s financial health and performance over this period. This report could be crucial for those tracking the company’s stock performance and overall market strategy.

