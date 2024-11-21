Olympio Metals Expands with Canadian Project Acquisition

CropLogic Ltd. (AU:OLY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Olympio Metals Limited is expanding its portfolio by signing an option to acquire 80% of the Dufay Copper-Gold Project located on the Cadillac Break in Canada. This strategic move provides Olympio with access to a region known for significant copper and gold mineralization, with plans to commence exploration drilling by January 2025. The project promises potential high-grade copper showings and unexplored geophysical targets, highlighting its attractiveness for future development.

For further insights into AU:OLY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.