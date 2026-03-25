OLP Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/27/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/27/26, One Liberty Properties, Inc. (Symbol: OLP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.45, payable on 4/6/26. As a percentage of OLP's recent stock price of $22.28, this dividend works out to approximately 2.02%, so look for shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. to trade 2.02% lower — all else being equal — when OLP shares open for trading on 3/27/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OLP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.08% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OLP's low point in its 52 week range is $19.62 per share, with $26.647 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.25.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, OLP makes up 2.83% of the NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (Symbol: NETL) which is trading lower by about 0.4% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding OLP).

In Wednesday trading, One Liberty Properties, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.