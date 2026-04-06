OLP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (Symbol: OLP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.11, changing hands as high as $22.45 per share. One Liberty Properties, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OLP's low point in its 52 week range is $19.62 per share, with $25.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.12.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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