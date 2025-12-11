OLN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.95, changing hands as high as $22.04 per share. Olin Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OLN's low point in its 52 week range is $17.66 per share, with $39.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.91.

