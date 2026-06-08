OLLI or CL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Consumer Products - Staples stocks are likely familiar with Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) and Colgate-Palmolive (CL). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Colgate-Palmolive has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that OLLI has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

OLLI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.00, while CL has a forward P/E of 23.18. We also note that OLLI has a PEG ratio of 1.34. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CL currently has a PEG ratio of 4.60.

Another notable valuation metric for OLLI is its P/B ratio of 2.45. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CL has a P/B of 145.85.

These metrics, and several others, help OLLI earn a Value grade of B, while CL has been given a Value grade of D.

OLLI sticks out from CL in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that OLLI is the better option right now.

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Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.