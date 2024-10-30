OLLI Adds 8 Big Lots Stores to Portfolio: What it Means for Investors

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI is set to add another feather to its cap by acquiring leases for eight former Big Lots locations, obtained through a recent bankruptcy auction. This acquisition represents the second phase of Big Lots' ongoing restructuring efforts, which have involved the closure of 170 stores. OLLI is waiting to receive the final approval for these eight stores from the United States Bankruptcy Court.

Deeper Look at OLLI’s Recent Expansion

With the addition of these stores, Ollie's Bargain will hold 15 former Big Lots store leases. This expansion offers a valuable opportunity for OLLI, given the required size, advantageous lease terms, attractive customer demographics and prime locations in key trade areas.



The continuing closure of Big Lots stores allows Ollie's Bargain to maintain a fluid store opening program. This allows OLLI to focus on the acquired Big Lots stores and the existing real estate in its pipeline by enhancing productivity and minimizing pre-opening costs. The dual focus not only streamlines operations but also positions the company for continued growth and success.



For fiscal 2024, the company anticipates 50 new stores and two planned closures. Looking ahead to the first half of fiscal 2025, OLLI is analyzing the potential impact of the acquired Big Lots leases on its future store openings.



Presently, OLLI operates 545 stores across 31 states and aims to expand its footprint to 1,300 stores throughout the United States in the long term. OLLI focused on maximizing its growth opportunities and maintaining a competitive edge in the ever-evolving retail landscape.

Key Growth Factors for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has thrived by leveraging its “buying cheap, selling cheap” model, which resonates with value-conscious customers. Positive customer feedback and a broad product selection have expanded its appeal, attracting a diverse clientele. Strong vendor relationships further solidify Ollie’s market position, ensuring a steady supply of discounted goods.



OLLI has also prioritized cost efficiency, streamlining operations to maintain solid profit margins despite market fluctuations. Enhancing its customer loyalty program, Ollie’s Army has strengthened customer connections and reinforced the company’s competitive edge.



Ollie’s Bargain emphasizes value-driven merchandise assortments, enabling the company to seize market opportunities and effectively meet consumer demand. Comparable store sales rose 5.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, fueled by growth in transaction volume and average basket size. As a result, Ollie’s Bargain has achieved nine consecutive quarters of growth in comparable store sales.

OLLI Outpaces Industry in Performance

In the past six months, OLLI shares have gained 24.6%, outpacing the industry and the S&P 500’s growth of 6.8% and 15.8%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

OLLI stock has been a strong performer, yet its valuation is still a subject of discussion. Currently, the stock is priced at a premium compared with the industry average. The company’s price-to-earnings ratio indicates that its growth potential may already be factored into price.

OLLI's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 25X, higher than the industry’s ratio of 18.6X. This implies that investors are paying a premium compared with the company’s expected earnings growth. OLLI has a Value Score of C.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How to Play OLLI Stock?

Ollie’s Bargain is strategically positioned to strengthen the company’s market presence, boost sales and provide value to its customers. This is expected to improve the company’s financial performance in the upcoming quarters. While long-term investors may consider holding onto this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, potential investors should seek a more favorable entry point due to its current higher valuation.

