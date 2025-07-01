Olin Set to Expand Bleach Distribution With K2 Partnership

Olin Corporation OLN announced to strengthen its bleach distribution network across California and the Western United States in collaboration with K2. The partnership aims to improve supply chain continuity, increase geographical expanse and better its service responsiveness.

In a broader sense, the availability of bleach in this region will reduce the amount of railcar chlorine transported into the region. It is expected that more localized bleach will be produced and distributed, supporting the goals of safety, environmental responsibility, and supply chain resilience.

Olin’s market expertise and K2’s strength in regional production will ensure a safe and reliable supply to maintain public health. They will together set higher standards in the bleach production and distribution industry, ensuring optimum customer satisfaction.

For Q2 2025, OLN expects its Chemicals segment’s performance to remain steady despite higher costs from a delayed maintenance turnaround. The Winchester unit is projected to see improved results driven by seasonal demand and stronger military sales. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted between $170 million and $210 million. Full-year 2025 capital expenditure is expected to range from $200 million to $220 million.

OLN stock has slumped 55.3% over the past year against the industry’s 18.6% decline.



OLN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Newmont Corporation NEM, Akzo Nobel N.V. AKZOY and CF Industries CF.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEM’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.32 per share, indicating a 24.14% year-over-year increase.Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 32.41%. NEM’s shares have gained 42.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.69 per share, implying a 20.71% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.83 per share, indicating a rise of 1.34% from year-ago levels. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its shares have gained 33% in the past year.

