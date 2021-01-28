Markets
Olin Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Olin Corp. (OLN) reported that its fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to $33.0 million or $0.21 per share from $77.2 million or $0.49 per share in the previous year.

Sales for the fourth quarter 2020 were $1.65 billion compared to $1.39 billion in the fourth quarter 2019.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.09 per share and revenues of $1.45 billion for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company expects first quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA to improve sequentially from fourth quarter 2020.

