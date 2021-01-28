Olin Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Olin Corp. (OLN) reported that its fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to $33.0 million or $0.21 per share from $77.2 million or $0.49 per share in the previous year.

Sales for the fourth quarter 2020 were $1.65 billion compared to $1.39 billion in the fourth quarter 2019.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.09 per share and revenues of $1.45 billion for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company expects first quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA to improve sequentially from fourth quarter 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.