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Olin Q2 Loss Widens

July 30, 2026 — 05:57 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Olin Corp. (OLN) on Thursday reported a wider second-quarter loss as sales declined modestly from a year ago.

For the second quarter, net loss attributable to Olin widened to $13.3 million or $0.12 per share from a loss of $1.3 million or $0.01 per share a year earlier.

Second-quarter sales decreased 0.9% to $1.742 billion from $1.758 billion a year earlier. Higher Epoxy and Winchester sales were offset by lower Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls revenue following the end of the Blue Water Alliance joint venture and reduced vinyl chloride monomer volumes.

For the third quarter of 2026, Olin expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $160 million to $200 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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