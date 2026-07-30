Olin (OLN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2026, Olin (OLN) reported revenue of $1.74 billion, down 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.07, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.3% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Sales- Epoxy : $422.1 million compared to the $376.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.5% year over year.

: $422.1 million compared to the $376.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.5% year over year. Sales- Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls : $819.5 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $884.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.3%.

: $819.5 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $884.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.3%. Sales- Winchester : $500.3 million versus $493.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change.

: $500.3 million versus $493.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change. Income (Loss) before Taxes- Winchester : $28.1 million compared to the $16.96 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $28.1 million compared to the $16.96 million average estimate based on two analysts. Income (Loss) before Taxes- Epoxy: $16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.35 million.

Here is how Olin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Olin here>>>

Shares of Olin have returned +13.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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