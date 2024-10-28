Olidata Strengthens Leadership and Maintains Certification

Olidata S.p.A. (IT:OLI) has released an update.

Olidata S.p.A., a key player in Italy’s IT sector, has successfully maintained its 37001 anti-corruption certification after a positive external audit and has appointed Prof. Pieremilio Sammarco as a new independent director. The company continues to demonstrate strong financial performance with significant revenue growth and a solid net profit. These developments underscore Olidata’s commitment to transparency and its strategic focus on growth in the ICT market.

