Olidata Strengthens Leadership and Maintains Certification

October 28, 2024 — 06:19 pm EDT

Olidata S.p.A. (IT:OLI) has released an update.

Olidata S.p.A., a key player in Italy’s IT sector, has successfully maintained its 37001 anti-corruption certification after a positive external audit and has appointed Prof. Pieremilio Sammarco as a new independent director. The company continues to demonstrate strong financial performance with significant revenue growth and a solid net profit. These developments underscore Olidata’s commitment to transparency and its strategic focus on growth in the ICT market.

