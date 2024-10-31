Olidata S.p.A. Faces Investigation and Leadership Change

Olidata S.p.A. (IT:OLI) has released an update.

Olidata S.p.A. is facing an investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Rome related to alleged corruption and auction irregularities in IT and telecommunications tenders. In response, the company has initiated an internal review and appointed new leadership following the resignation of its former president, Dr. Cristiano Rufini. Despite the investigation, Olidata maintained its ISO 37001:2016 anti-corruption certification after an additional audit.

For further insights into IT:OLI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.