Olidata S.p.A. Faces Investigation and Leadership Change

October 31, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Olidata S.p.A. (IT:OLI) has released an update.

Olidata S.p.A. is facing an investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Rome related to alleged corruption and auction irregularities in IT and telecommunications tenders. In response, the company has initiated an internal review and appointed new leadership following the resignation of its former president, Dr. Cristiano Rufini. Despite the investigation, Olidata maintained its ISO 37001:2016 anti-corruption certification after an additional audit.

