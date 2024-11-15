News & Insights

Stocks

Oldfields Holdings Shifts Strategy, Sees Profit Growth

November 15, 2024 — 12:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Oldfields Holdings Ltd (AU:OLH) has released an update.

Oldfields Holdings Ltd is undergoing a strategic transformation by shifting its focus from hire and service to sales and distribution, which led to a positive net profit after tax of $157K in Q1 FY2025. Despite initial costs, the company expects increased cash inflows from strong sales momentum, scaffold system sales, and a significant US order. With a robust sales pipeline valued at over $10 million, Oldfields anticipates a strengthened financial position in the upcoming quarters.

For further insights into AU:OLH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.