Oldfields Holdings Shifts Strategy, Sees Profit Growth

Oldfields Holdings Ltd (AU:OLH) has released an update.

Oldfields Holdings Ltd is undergoing a strategic transformation by shifting its focus from hire and service to sales and distribution, which led to a positive net profit after tax of $157K in Q1 FY2025. Despite initial costs, the company expects increased cash inflows from strong sales momentum, scaffold system sales, and a significant US order. With a robust sales pipeline valued at over $10 million, Oldfields anticipates a strengthened financial position in the upcoming quarters.

