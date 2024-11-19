News & Insights

Old Mutual Reports Strong Growth Amid Market Challenges

November 19, 2024 — 09:12 am EST

Old Mutual Ltd. (ODMUF) has released an update.

Old Mutual Ltd. reported robust double-digit growth in gross flows for the third quarter of 2024, overcoming a challenging market environment marked by geopolitical risks and economic uncertainties in China and emerging markets. The company’s diversified distribution strategy fueled a 6% increase in Life APE sales and a 19% rise in gross flows, driven by strong performances in Wealth Management and the launch of new financial products. Despite these successes, Old Mutual faces potential challenges with anticipated customer outflows by year-end.

