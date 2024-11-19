Old Mutual Reports Strong Growth Amid Market Challenges

Old Mutual Ltd. (ODMUF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Old Mutual Ltd. reported robust double-digit growth in gross flows for the third quarter of 2024, overcoming a challenging market environment marked by geopolitical risks and economic uncertainties in China and emerging markets. The company’s diversified distribution strategy fueled a 6% increase in Life APE sales and a 19% rise in gross flows, driven by strong performances in Wealth Management and the launch of new financial products. Despite these successes, Old Mutual faces potential challenges with anticipated customer outflows by year-end.

For further insights into ODMUF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.