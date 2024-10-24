Old Dominion price target lowered to $205 from $210 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun lowered the firm’s price target on Old Dominion (ODFL) to $205 from $210 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were slightly below forecast on an EBIT basis, though Old Dominion continues to be a best-in-class transport that is highly differentiated from an execution standpoint, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The company is well-positioned for an eventual upcycle, but visibility of this also remains limited, and due to negative de-leveraging from cyclical headwinds, the firm is cutting its FY24 EPS view by 7c to $5.41 and its FY25 view by 39c to $5.61, BMO added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ODFL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.