Olaplex Holdings Announces Board Leadership Changes

An update from Olaplex Holdings ( (OLPX) ) is now available.
Olaplex Holdings, Inc. announced the resignation of Janet Gurwitch from its Board of Directors, effective December 2, 2024, and the appointment of Christine Dagousset to the Audit Committee. This leadership change could impact the company’s strategic direction, attracting attention from stock market enthusiasts.
