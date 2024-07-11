Olaplex Appoints Catherine Dunleavy As COO And CFO; Appoints Katie Gohman As CMO

(RTTNews) - Beauty company Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX) announced Thursday the appointment of Catherine Dunleavy as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, effective August 13. The company also appointed Katie Gohman as Chief Marketing Officer, effective July 15.

Dunleavy brings more than two decades of experience driving the strategy and performance of premier consumer brands. Most recently, she served as President, and, prior to that, as Chief Financial Officer at Away, following tenures of three years at Nike, sixteen years at Comcast and NBCUniversal. She began her career at General Electric.

In her new role, Dunleavy will oversee the breadth of OLAPLEX's business operations, aligning all functions to most effectively execute on the Company's strategy and drive results.

Meanwhile, Gohman is a highly experienced marketing and brand leader who brings significant experience nurturing and growing prestige retail and beauty brands. She spent the first half of her career at L'Oréal and went on to hold marketing leadership positions at Ralph Lauren, Coach, and most recently served as the Chief Marketing Officer at Marc Jacobs.

Gohman will oversee the execution of OLAPLEX's global marketing efforts, driving greater brand awareness, relevance, and affinity with both stylists and consumers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.