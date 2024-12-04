Okta price target raised to $105 from $103 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman raised the firm’s price target on Okta (OKTA) to $105 from $103 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company delivered stronger than expected results across the board, and its preliminary FY26 guidance is seen as conservative, setting an achievable bar, particularly for FY26 revenue growth of 7% y/y, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BMO adds however that it continues to harbor concerns on Okta’s long-term product expansion and competition.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OKTA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.