Okta price target raised to $100 from $85 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Joseph Gallo raised the firm’s price target on Okta (OKTA) to $100 from $85 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company delivered “solid results in a tough yet stable macro” environment, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while Okta’s new logos and net retention revenue “remain under duress” and will limit its growth inflection for the next few quarters, the Q4 and fiscal 2026 revenue guidance “continue to appear abundantly prudent contrary to management commentary. “

