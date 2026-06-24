OKLO's Licensing Strategy Aims to Support Reactor Rollout

Regulatory execution is becoming a key factor in bringing advanced nuclear technologies to market. For Oklo Inc. OKLO, progress with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (“NRC”) and the U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) is central to its plan to deploy fast fission reactors at scale. By engaging early with regulators and using pathways suited to each asset, the company aims to reduce uncertainty, improve timeline visibility and support a more repeatable deployment model.

OKLO is taking a flexible approach to regulatory approvals rather than relying on a single process. For its Aurora-INL project, the company has already completed several important DOE milestones, including agreements related to reactor safety and project design. The next major steps involve final safety reviews, readiness assessments and approval to begin operations. Progress under the DOE's Reactor Pilot Program is important because it could help OKLO gain practical operating experience before expanding into broader commercial deployments.

OKLO is also making progress with the NRC. The agency recently approved the company's Principal Design Criteria topical report, an important step that supports future licensing work. OKLO has indicated that some of the technical and regulatory work completed for Aurora can be reused for future projects, which could help shorten approval timelines. At the same time, the company's Aurora-Ohio project is moving toward the combined license application stage. Together, these efforts suggest that OKLO is building a repeatable process for licensing future reactors while continuing to advance development, procurement and commercialization activities.

How Nuclear Peers Are Managing Licensing and Fuel Risk

NuScale Power SMR stands out for having one of the most advanced regulatory positions in small modular nuclear power. NuScale Power says its design received U.S. NRC standard design approval in 2020, design certification in 2023 and a second standard design approval in 2025. NuScale Power also highlights an NRC-approved safety case, including passive safety features and a site-boundary emergency planning zone. This regulatory head start supports NuScale Power as projects such as RoPower and TVA/ENTRA1 move ahead.

NANO Nuclear Energy NNE is at an earlier but active regulatory stage. NANO Nuclear expects to begin the Part 50 NRC licensing process after formal acceptance of the construction permit application for its KRONOS MMR deployment at the University of Illinois, with about 12 months of review expected. NANO Nuclear also lists regulatory progress in the United States and Canada as a key catalyst. For NANO Nuclear, early licensing work is important to reduce project risk and support future deployment.

The Zacks Rundown on OKLO

From a valuation standpoint, OKLO trades at a price-to-book ratio of 3.77, below the industry.

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OKLO currently has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 1.96 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell, etc.) made by 23 brokerage firms.

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See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OKLO’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

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The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

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NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.