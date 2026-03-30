OKLO vs. Dominion: A Nuclear Face-Off in a Power-Hungry World

Nuclear energy is once again moving to the center of the global energy conversation, driven by rising electricity demand, data-center expansion and the urgency of decarbonization. In this context, Oklo Inc. OKLO and Dominion Energy D represent two very different pathways to the same theme. OKLO is building next-generation microreactors aimed at powering data centers and industrial users, while Dominion operates a large, established nuclear fleet within a regulated utility framework and is exploring future small modular reactor opportunities. The contrast between a high-growth, pre-revenue disruptor and a stable, income-generating utility makes this comparison both timely and insightful.

The Case for OKLO Stock

OKLO’s story is built around future potential, and that narrative is beginning to take a more tangible shape. The company has moved beyond concept-stage discussions and is now progressing toward deployment, with its Aurora powerhouse under development at Idaho National Laboratory, designed for an initial capacity of around 75 MW.



Partnerships with large customers are also taking shape. Notably, OKLO has signed an agreement with social media giant Meta Platforms tied to a planned 1.2 GW power campus, including an initial 150 MW phase targeted around 2030, providing early demand visibility and helping validate the long-term relevance of its microreactor technology. These agreements, along with prepayment structures, also offer some near-term liquidity support.



A key strength lies in OKLO’s vertically integrated model. By spanning power generation, fuel recycling and isotope production, the company is aiming to capture value across the nuclear lifecycle rather than relying on a single revenue stream. This strategy is supported by a broader macro backdrop where the United States is pushing to expand nuclear capacity toward 400 GW by 2050, alongside billions in federal funding for fuel supply chains. Regulatory progress, including DOE-backed development pathways, further indicates that the company is gradually moving toward commercialization.



Financially, however, OKLO remains firmly in the investment phase. The company reported no revenues in 2025 and an operating loss of approximately $139 million, alongside $82 million in operating cash outflows. Looking ahead, cash usage is expected to increase, with $80–$100 million in operating cash burn and $350–$450 million in investing cash outflows projected for 2026, reflecting aggressive multi-project development.



Even with a strengthened balance sheet — including roughly $1.4 billion in cash and securities plus an additional $1.18 billion raised in early 2026 — risks remain significant. Free cash flow is expected to remain deeply negative for several years, raising the likelihood of continued equity dilution. Execution risk is also high, as the company is advancing multiple first-of-a-kind projects simultaneously.

The Case for Dominion Energy Stock

Dominion Energy offers a far more stable and predictable investment profile, anchored in regulated operations and an established nuclear fleet that already provides a significant share of its electricity generation. These assets deliver reliable, carbon-free baseload power, positioning the company well as electricity demand rises — particularly from data centers across its service regions.



That demand is not theoretical. Dominion now has over 48 GW of data-center-related capacity in various stages of contracting, including roughly 21 GW already under signed agreements, highlighting strong and visible long-term load growth. This is supported by real-world trends, including 5.4% year-over-year weather-normal sales growth in 2025 and sustained peak demand increases.



The company’s long-term growth is driven by a substantial capital investment plan. Dominion recently expanded its five-year capital program to approximately $65 billion (2026–2030), up roughly 30% from prior plans, with a projected 10% rate base CAGR. A significant portion of this investment is tied to regulated returns, supporting earnings visibility and stability.



Recent financial performance reflects this improving trajectory. Dominion delivered 2025 operating EPS of $3.42, above guidance, and expects 2026 EPS of $3.45–$3.69 (midpoint $3.57), implying steady growth. Long-term earnings are projected to grow at a 5%–7% annual rate, reinforcing its positioning as a steady compounder.



On the infrastructure side, Dominion is also executing large-scale projects such as the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project. This project alone carries a capital budget of about $11.5 billion, is already some 70% complete, and is expected to deliver first power shortly with full completion by early 2027. While offshore wind introduces execution risk, it also highlights Dominion’s ability to deploy capital at scale.



However, challenges remain. The scale of its capital program requires ongoing financing, including equity issuance, with management indicating issuance equivalent to roughly 2.5% of market cap annually to support growth. Large projects also carry cost-overrun risks, and regulatory timing can affect earnings realization.



Even so, compared to more speculative energy plays, Dominion’s regulated structure, visible demand pipeline and consistent earnings profile provide a significantly lower-risk investment case.

Price Performance

OKLO’s stock has declined about 30% year to date, reflecting weaker sentiment toward speculative, pre-revenue companies. In contrast, Dominion Energy has gained roughly 4%, supported by its stable earnings profile and utility-like defensive characteristics.

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Valuation

On a price-to-book basis, OKLO trades at more than 5X, while Dominion stands at around 1.6X. OKLO’s premium reflects its long-term growth potential and technology-driven narrative, but it also leaves the stock vulnerable to sentiment shifts. Dominion’s lower multiple aligns with its regulated, steady-return model, offering a more grounded valuation framework.

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EPS Estimate Revisions

Over the past week, estimates for OKLO’s 2026 and 2027 earnings have moved lower, signaling rising caution around its near-term outlook and execution timeline.

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In contrast, estimates for Dominion have remained unchanged, indicating stable expectations and reinforcing confidence in its predictable earnings trajectory.

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Conclusion

OKLO and Dominion Energy represent two ends of the nuclear investment spectrum — one offering high-growth potential with significant uncertainty, the other delivering stable returns with moderate growth. Both stocks carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), and in many ways, they are difficult to directly compare given their fundamentally different business models. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



OKLO’s long-term upside is tied to successful execution and commercialization, while Dominion’s strength lies in its regulated stability and visible earnings path. At this stage, neither clearly outshines the other, though Dominion appears slightly better positioned due to its consistent earnings, lower risk profile and stronger near-term visibility.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.