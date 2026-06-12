Oklo Strengthens Aurora-INL Path With DOE's PDSA Clearance

Oklo Inc. OKLO, a pioneering leader in advanced nuclear technology, has achieved a critical milestone with the U.S. Department of Energy’s (“DOE”) Idaho Operations Office approval of the Preliminary Documented Safety Analysis (“PDSA”) for its Aurora powerhouse at Idaho National Laboratory (“INL”). This approval under the DOE’s Reactor Pilot Program (“RPP”) signifies a major leap forward for the commercialization of advanced nuclear reactors and establishes a strong foundation for the deployment of scalable, safe and sustainable nuclear energy solutions.

Aurora-INL: A Breakthrough in Advanced Nuclear Energy

The Aurora-INL project represents the first of Oklo’s planned fast fission power plants, designed to operate with high efficiency and minimal environmental impact. The PDSA approval confirms the comprehensive evaluation of Aurora-INL’s safety design, including hazard analysis, accident scenarios, safety control systems and design commitments. This step is instrumental in demonstrating how advanced reactors can undergo rigorous federal safety reviews, moving from preliminary design to real-world construction and eventual commercial licensing.

Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo, emphasized that this milestone sets the pathway for Aurora-INL and future deployments, highlighting the project as a model for safe and reliable advanced nuclear technology. By achieving DOE approval, Oklo has validated Aurora-INL’s design integrity, positioning it as a frontrunner in the next generation of nuclear energy infrastructure.

Integration With DOE’s Reactor Pilot Program

The RPP provides a modern authorization framework for the development and operation of advanced nuclear reactors. Through the program, Oklo gains access to critical regulatory oversight, ensuring high safety standards and accelerated deployment timelines. The PDSA approval allows Aurora-INL to advance through the RPP framework while continuing engagement with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission for future commercial operations.

The RPP’s structured approach supports industrial-scale nuclear deployment by enabling projects like Aurora-INL to acquire early operational experience, optimize safety measures and demonstrate scalable generation capacity. Oklo’s participation in this program exemplifies a forward-thinking approach to nuclear energy commercialization.

Utilization of Recovered Fuel From EBR-II

Aurora-INL has been granted access to recovered fuel from the Experimental Breeder Reactor-II (“EBR-II”), a strategic asset that enhances both fuel efficiency and sustainability. Following a competitive DOE allocation process launched in 2019, Oklo secured the right to use EBR-II fuel for its initial Aurora-INL assemblies. This unique resource not only supports initial plant operations but also establishes a closed-loop fuel strategy that optimizes nuclear fuel utilization and waste minimization.

The fuel integration aligns with Oklo’s broader mission to develop compact, high-output reactors, ensuring that Aurora-INL delivers reliable energy with minimal environmental footprint. The Aurora Fuel Fabrication Facility (“A3F”) in Idaho complements this initiative, fabricating fuel assemblies from EBR-II material. A3F itself received DOE’s PDSA approval in December 2025, making it the first facility sanctioned under DOE’s Fuel Line Pilot Program.

Accelerating U.S. Nuclear Energy Capabilities

Oklo’s Aurora-INL project represents a transformative step in U.S. nuclear energy innovation. By leveraging fast fission reactor technology, advanced fuel fabrication and DOE oversight, Aurora-INL highlights a replicable model for future deployments. The combination of rigorous safety review, sustainable fuel utilization and cutting-edge design positions Oklo as a leader in the advanced nuclear sector.

The project also contributes to national energy security and clean energy goals, providing a scalable solution to meet increasing energy demand while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. By demonstrating successful regulatory approval and operational readiness, Aurora-INL sets a precedent for fast, reliable deployment of advanced nuclear technology across the United States.

Strategic Implications for the Nuclear Industry

The DOE approval of Aurora-INL’s PDSA underscores Oklo’s commitment to safety, innovation and industrial scalability. This milestone not only validates the technical feasibility of advanced reactors but also accelerates the path toward commercial nuclear energy production.

Aurora-INL’s integration into the DOE’s RPP and its utilization of recovered fuel from EBR-II highlight a synergistic approach to nuclear development, combining regulatory compliance, innovative reactor design and sustainable fuel cycles. The project demonstrates how advanced nuclear technology can evolve from experimental design to real-world deployment, offering a blueprint for next-generation power plants.

Conclusion

With the DOE’s PDSA approval, Oklo has achieved a defining milestone for Aurora-INL, marking a significant advancement in the field of advanced nuclear reactors. By combining innovative design, rigorous safety protocols and strategic fuel use, Aurora-INL exemplifies the future of scalable, reliable and sustainable nuclear energy in the United States. As the project progresses through DOE oversight and toward NRC licensing, Oklo continues to lead the charge in transforming the nuclear energy landscape, setting new standards for safety, efficiency and commercial viability.

OKLO’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, OKLO has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the Oil/Energy sector may consider some better-ranked stocks, such as Bloom Energy Corporation BE, ReNew Energy Global RNW and Crescent Energy Company CRGY. Bloom Energy, ReNew Energy Global and Crescent Energy currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Bloom Energy is worth approximately $66.63 billion. It is a clean energy technology company that designs and manufactures solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers provide reliable, lower-emission electricity to businesses, utilities and data centers around the world.

ReNew Energy Global is worth approximately $2.2 billion. It is one of India's leading renewable energy companies, specializing in the development and operation of wind, solar and hydroelectric power projects. ReNew Energy Global plays a significant role in supporting India's transition to sustainable energy and reducing carbon emissions.

Crescent Energy Company is worth approximately $3.87 billion. It is an independent energy firm engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets across the United States.

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