OKEA Completes Sale of Yme License Stake

OKEA ASA (DE:3SX) has released an update.

OKEA ASA has finalized the sale of its 15% working interest in the Yme license to Lime Petroleum AS for USD 15.65 million, with an additional USD 9.2 million payable in 2027. The transaction has received approval from Norwegian authorities, and Lime will assume all related obligations, including decommissioning costs.

