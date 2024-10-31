OKEA ASA Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results and Future Plans

OKEA ASA (DE:3SX) has released an update.

OKEA ASA reported strong financial results for Q3 2024, with operating income of NOK 2,926 million and an EBITDA of NOK 1,975 million. The company benefited from increased production efficiency and strategic asset sales, leading to a significant reversal of previous impairments. OKEA plans to extend its capital and production guidance to 2025 and 2026 due to ongoing development projects and attractive investment opportunities.

For further insights into DE:3SX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.