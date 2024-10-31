News & Insights

Stocks

OKEA ASA Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results and Future Plans

October 31, 2024 — 01:33 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

OKEA ASA (DE:3SX) has released an update.

OKEA ASA reported strong financial results for Q3 2024, with operating income of NOK 2,926 million and an EBITDA of NOK 1,975 million. The company benefited from increased production efficiency and strategic asset sales, leading to a significant reversal of previous impairments. OKEA plans to extend its capital and production guidance to 2025 and 2026 due to ongoing development projects and attractive investment opportunities.

For further insights into DE:3SX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.