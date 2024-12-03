Okabe Co., Ltd. Announces U.S. Lawsuit Settlement Agreement

Okabe Co., Ltd. (JP:5959) has released an update.

Okabe Co., Ltd. has reached an agreement in principle to settle a lawsuit in the U.S. involving its subsidiary, Water Gremlin Company, over environmental violations. As part of the settlement, the company will contribute $14.4 million to the subsidiary’s bankruptcy estate, resulting in an extraordinary loss in its financial results. This settlement follows the filing for Chapter 11 proceedings by its U.S. subsidiaries.

