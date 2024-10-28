News & Insights

Stocks

Oiltek International Expands with Major Latin America Contract

October 28, 2024 — 08:16 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Oiltek International Limited (SG:HQU) has released an update.

Oiltek International Limited, listed on SGX Catalist, has secured a new RM45.5 million contract from Latin America, boosting its 2024 contract total to RM197.8 million. This addition brings the company’s order book to RM400.9 million, expected to be fulfilled within the next 18-24 months. The contract involves the development of specialized plants, underscoring Oiltek’s role in process technology and renewable energy solutions.

For further insights into SG:HQU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.