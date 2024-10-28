Oiltek International Expands with Major Latin America Contract

Oiltek International Limited (SG:HQU) has released an update.

Oiltek International Limited, listed on SGX Catalist, has secured a new RM45.5 million contract from Latin America, boosting its 2024 contract total to RM197.8 million. This addition brings the company’s order book to RM400.9 million, expected to be fulfilled within the next 18-24 months. The contract involves the development of specialized plants, underscoring Oiltek’s role in process technology and renewable energy solutions.

