Oil Prices Fall as Chinese Demand Slumps

October 16, 2024 — 05:54 am EDT

Oil prices dropped over 2% earlier this week, erasing last week's gains as OPEC revised down its 2024 and 2025 global demand forecasts. China's crude oil imports have now declined for the fifth consecutive month, further weighing on prices. 

 

Despite China's efforts at economic stimulus, investors remain unconvinced, adding to concerns over demand. Brent crude fell by $1.72 to $77.34 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate dropped to $73.82. 

 

OPEC attributed much of the demand reduction to China's sluggish economic growth and rising electric vehicle adoption. Geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran also linger as potential risks to oil markets.

Finsum: Oil price declines and yet inflation still remains slightly elevated, investors should monitor this trend in case inflation takes off again. 

