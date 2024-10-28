News & Insights

Stocks

Oi Wah Pawnshop Reports Profit Decline Amidst Revenue Drop

October 28, 2024 — 10:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd. (HK:1319) has released an update.

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd. reported a 3.5% decline in revenue and a significant 38.5% drop in profits for the six months ending August 2024, compared to the same period last year. Despite the challenging financial results, the company maintained a robust net interest margin and declared an interim dividend. Investors may find the company’s strategic focus on its pawn and mortgage loan services noteworthy as it navigates through financial headwinds.

For further insights into HK:1319 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.