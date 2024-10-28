Oi Wah Pawnshop Reports Profit Decline Amidst Revenue Drop

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd. (HK:1319) has released an update.

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd. reported a 3.5% decline in revenue and a significant 38.5% drop in profits for the six months ending August 2024, compared to the same period last year. Despite the challenging financial results, the company maintained a robust net interest margin and declared an interim dividend. Investors may find the company’s strategic focus on its pawn and mortgage loan services noteworthy as it navigates through financial headwinds.

