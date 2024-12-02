News & Insights

OHLA Secures Firm Investment Commitments

December 02, 2024 — 03:01 am EST

Obrascon Huarte Lain (ES:OHLA) has released an update.

Obrascon Huarte Lain, S.A. (OHLA) has announced that a consortium of investors, including Excelsior Times and Inmobiliaria Coapa Larca, have confirmed their firm and irrevocable investment commitments. The conditions for these investments have been fully met, paving the way for a planned capital increase. This move is set to strengthen OHLA’s financial position, with execution anticipated on December 13, 2024.

