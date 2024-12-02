OHLA Launches Recapitalization Plan with Noteholders

Obrascon Huarte Lain (ES:OHLA) has released an update.
Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHLA) has initiated a Consent Request process to modify terms and conditions of its senior secured notes, aiming to implement a Recapitalization plan. The plan, supported by over 93% of noteholders, involves partial amortization and necessary document approvals to facilitate restructuring. This strategic move seeks to secure financial stability and align with commitments made under a Lock-Up Agreement.
