OHLA Launches Recapitalization Plan with Noteholders

Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHLA) has initiated a Consent Request process to modify terms and conditions of its senior secured notes, aiming to implement a Recapitalization plan. The plan, supported by over 93% of noteholders, involves partial amortization and necessary document approvals to facilitate restructuring. This strategic move seeks to secure financial stability and align with commitments made under a Lock-Up Agreement.

