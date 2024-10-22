OHLA Delegates Powers to Tomás Ruiz González

Obrascon Huarte Lain (ES:OHLA) has released an update.

Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHLA) has announced that its Board of Directors has delegated all legally delegable powers to Mr. Tomás Ruiz González, following a favorable report from the Appointments and Remuneration Committee. This strategic move reflects the company’s confidence in Mr. González’s leadership abilities.

