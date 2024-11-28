News & Insights

Stocks

OHLA Boosts Financial Health with Strategic Asset Sale

November 28, 2024 — 02:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Obrascon Huarte Lain (ES:OHLA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHLA) has successfully completed the sale of a 25% stake in Societé en Commandite Santé Montreal Collectif, generating net proceeds of 66 million CAD. This move aligns with OHLA’s asset rotation strategy and is expected to positively impact the company’s income statement by around 15 million euros. The transaction supports OHLA’s recapitalization efforts and strengthens its financial position.

For further insights into ES:OHLA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.