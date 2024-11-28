OHLA Boosts Financial Health with Strategic Asset Sale

Obrascon Huarte Lain (ES:OHLA) has released an update.

Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHLA) has successfully completed the sale of a 25% stake in Societé en Commandite Santé Montreal Collectif, generating net proceeds of 66 million CAD. This move aligns with OHLA’s asset rotation strategy and is expected to positively impact the company’s income statement by around 15 million euros. The transaction supports OHLA’s recapitalization efforts and strengthens its financial position.

