OHL Announces Strategic Recapitalization Plan

Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHL) has reached an agreement with bondholders and financial entities to support a recapitalization plan aimed at enhancing its financial stability. This plan involves modifying the terms of its senior secured bonds and implementing a capital increase to reduce debt and strengthen its capital structure. The company is seeking bondholder consent for these changes, with incentives offered for early adherence to the agreement.

