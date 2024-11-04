News & Insights

OHL Announces Strategic Recapitalization Plan

November 04, 2024 — 02:59 am EST

Obrascon Huarte Lain (ES:OHLA) has released an update.

Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHL) has reached an agreement with bondholders and financial entities to support a recapitalization plan aimed at enhancing its financial stability. This plan involves modifying the terms of its senior secured bonds and implementing a capital increase to reduce debt and strengthen its capital structure. The company is seeking bondholder consent for these changes, with incentives offered for early adherence to the agreement.

