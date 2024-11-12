Ohashi Technica Inc. Reports Strong Profit Growth

Ohashi Technica Inc. (JP:7628) has released an update.

Ohashi Technica Inc. reported a significant increase in profits for the first half of 2024, with net sales rising by 8.4% to 20,336 million yen and profit attributable to owners surging by 310.1% to 758 million yen. The company’s strong performance is reflected in a comprehensive income boost of 55.0%, despite a lower equity ratio compared to the previous year. Investors may find the company’s positive financial trajectory promising as it continues to outperform its previous year’s metrics.

