OGE Energy names Charles Walworth CFO

OGE Energy (OGE) Corp. announced that Charles Walworth is appointed Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective December 4, 2024. Walworth is a 25-year veteran of the company, holding a variety of finance roles during his tenure. Most recently, Walworth served as treasurer. “Chuck is a respected leader and the architect of one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry,” said Sean Trauschke, OGE Energy Corp. Chairman, President and CEO. “He cares about our people, customers, communities and shareholders and I look forward to serving alongside him as we continue to grow the company.”

