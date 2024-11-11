OFX Group Reports Stable Revenue Amid Market Challenges

OFX Group Ltd. (AU:OFX) has released an update.

OFX Group Ltd reported a stable revenue of $114.5 million for the first half of 2024, despite challenging macroeconomic conditions affecting transaction values in the UK and Canada. The company saw growth in its Corporate and Enterprise segments, with significant revenue increases in the US, Australia, and Europe. Strong cash flows and effective cost management are expected to bolster a stronger performance in the second half of the year.

