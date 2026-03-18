OFS Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/20/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/20/26, OFS Capital Corporation (Symbol: OFS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.17, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of OFS's recent stock price of $3.13, this dividend works out to approximately 5.42%, so look for shares of OFS Capital Corporation to trade 5.42% lower — all else being equal — when OFS shares open for trading on 3/20/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OFS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 21.69% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OFS's low point in its 52 week range is $3.06 per share, with $9.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $3.15.

In Wednesday trading, OFS Capital Corporation shares are currently off about 0.5% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.