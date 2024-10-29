News & Insights

Odyssey Gold’s Tuckanarra Drilling Hits Promising Targets

October 29, 2024 — 07:17 pm EDT

Odyssey Gold Limited (AU:ODY) has released an update.

Odyssey Gold Limited has reported successful drilling at its Tuckanarra Gold Project, intersecting sulphides associated with gold mineralization. The drilling campaign, guided by electromagnetic surveys, aims to expand the existing mineral resource at the Highway Zone. The results highlight the potential for further discoveries, with assay results expected soon.

