Odyssey Gold’s Promising Drilling Results at Tuckanarra

October 23, 2024 — 08:42 pm EDT

Odyssey Gold Limited (AU:ODY) has released an update.

Odyssey Gold Limited has announced successful drilling at its Tuckanarra Gold Project, intersecting sulphides that are often linked with gold mineralization. This follows a fixed loop electromagnetic survey that guided the drilling efforts, hinting at the potential for new discoveries. An upcoming airborne EM survey aims to further explore the promising targets in the region, enhancing the company’s exploration strategy in the Murchison gold district.

