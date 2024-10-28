News & Insights

Odysightai Sets Attractive Compensation for New Board Member

October 28, 2024 — 04:31 pm EDT

Odysightai ( (ODYS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Odysight.ai Inc. has set an attractive compensation package for Dr. Carlo Papa, a new board member, including €30,000 annually for board service, €120,000 for chairing a future European subsidiary, and a performance-based bonus. Additionally, he is granted options to purchase 30,000 shares at $4.80 each, with vesting tied to his continued service and potential acceleration under certain conditions.

