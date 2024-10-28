Odysightai Sets Attractive Compensation for New Board Member

Odysightai ( (ODYS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Odysight.ai Inc. has set an attractive compensation package for Dr. Carlo Papa, a new board member, including €30,000 annually for board service, €120,000 for chairing a future European subsidiary, and a performance-based bonus. Additionally, he is granted options to purchase 30,000 shares at $4.80 each, with vesting tied to his continued service and potential acceleration under certain conditions.

Find detailed analytics on ODYS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.