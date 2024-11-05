Odfjell SE Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

Odfjell SE (GB:0J77) has released an update.
Odfjell SE reported a strong third quarter in 2024, maintaining high operational efficiency and delivering solid financial results despite a slight decline from record earnings seen in the previous quarter. Freight rates remained healthy, and the company recorded a net result of USD 71 million, with a notable 7% increase in contract renewal rates. The company’s performance continues to be robust, with expectations of another strong quarter ahead.
