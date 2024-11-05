Odfjell SE Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

Odfjell SE (GB:0J77) has released an update.

Odfjell SE reported a strong third quarter in 2024, maintaining high operational efficiency and delivering solid financial results despite a slight decline from record earnings seen in the previous quarter. Freight rates remained healthy, and the company recorded a net result of USD 71 million, with a notable 7% increase in contract renewal rates. The company’s performance continues to be robust, with expectations of another strong quarter ahead.

For further insights into GB:0J77 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.