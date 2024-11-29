Odfjell Land Increases Stake in Biofish Holding

Biofish Holding AS (DE:9R2) has released an update.

Odfjell Land AS has acquired 500,000 shares in Biofish Holding AS, boosting its total holdings to over 13.2 million shares and 2.4 million warrants. This transaction, involving a related party of the Biofish board, underscores investor interest in Biofish, a Norwegian producer specializing in high-quality smolt and post-smolt. The acquisition reflects strategic interest in Biofish’s growth potential in the Norwegian aquaculture sector.

