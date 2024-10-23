Odessa Minerals Reports Strong Cash Flow and Strategic Advances

Odessa Minerals Limited (AU:ODE) has released an update.

Odessa Minerals Limited reported a strong cash position of $3.2 million as it focuses on streamlining its tenement portfolio and exploring new opportunities. The company made significant progress on its Lyndon Uranium Project with a completed heritage survey and a base-line gamma survey underway. Additionally, Odessa raised $1,112,500 through a two-tranche placement, aiming to reduce tenure costs while maintaining high-priority prospects.

For further insights into AU:ODE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.