Odessa Minerals Reports Strong Cash Flow and Strategic Advances

October 23, 2024 — 02:27 am EDT

Odessa Minerals Limited (AU:ODE) has released an update.

Odessa Minerals Limited reported a strong cash position of $3.2 million as it focuses on streamlining its tenement portfolio and exploring new opportunities. The company made significant progress on its Lyndon Uranium Project with a completed heritage survey and a base-line gamma survey underway. Additionally, Odessa raised $1,112,500 through a two-tranche placement, aiming to reduce tenure costs while maintaining high-priority prospects.

