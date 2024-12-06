Odessa Minerals Director Boosts Shareholding

Odessa Minerals Limited (AU:ODE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Odessa Minerals Limited has announced a significant change in the director’s interest, with Mr. Zane Lewis acquiring 50 million fully paid ordinary shares valued at $100,000. This move is part of the resolutions from the company’s recent annual general meeting and highlights strategic positioning within the company. Investors might find this development intriguing as it could signal potential future growth or shifts in company strategy.

For further insights into AU:ODE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.