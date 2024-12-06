News & Insights

Stocks

Odessa Minerals Director Boosts Shareholding

December 06, 2024 — 02:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Odessa Minerals Limited (AU:ODE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Odessa Minerals Limited has announced a significant change in the director’s interest, with Mr. Zane Lewis acquiring 50 million fully paid ordinary shares valued at $100,000. This move is part of the resolutions from the company’s recent annual general meeting and highlights strategic positioning within the company. Investors might find this development intriguing as it could signal potential future growth or shifts in company strategy.

For further insights into AU:ODE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.