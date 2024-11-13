News & Insights

ODDITY Enhances Financial Position with $100M Share Buyback

November 13, 2024 — 05:55 pm EST

ODDITY Tech Ltd. Class A (ODD) has released an update.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. has announced a $100 million share repurchase agreement with L Catterton, buying back 2.35 million shares at $42.501 each. This move is expected to strengthen ODDITY’s financial position and is independent of their existing $150 million share buyback plan. With no financial debt and strong cash reserves, ODDITY continues to focus on strategic reinvestments and enhancing shareholder value.

Trending Articles

Tags

Stocks
Stocks mentioned

ODD

