ODDITY Enhances Financial Position with $100M Share Buyback

ODDITY Tech Ltd. Class A (ODD) has released an update.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. has announced a $100 million share repurchase agreement with L Catterton, buying back 2.35 million shares at $42.501 each. This move is expected to strengthen ODDITY’s financial position and is independent of their existing $150 million share buyback plan. With no financial debt and strong cash reserves, ODDITY continues to focus on strategic reinvestments and enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into ODD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.