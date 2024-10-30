News & Insights

OD6 Metals Expands with Gulf Creek Copper Project

October 30, 2024 — 12:38 am EDT

OD6 Metals Ltd. (AU:OD6) has released an update.

OD6 Metals Ltd. is set to acquire the Gulf Creek Copper Project in New South Wales, as part of its strategic expansion in the critical minerals sector. The company, known for its significant rare earths projects in Western Australia, is preparing to use modern exploration technologies to unlock the potential of this historic copper site. Investors and stakeholders are invited to a live briefing to discuss this exciting development and its implications for OD6’s growth trajectory.

