OD6 Metals Acquires Historic Gulf Creek Copper Project

OD6 Metals Ltd. is set to acquire the historic Gulf Creek Copper Project in New South Wales, offering significant exploration potential with high-grade copper and zinc deposits that were last mined over a century ago. The company plans to use modern exploration technologies to unlock over 10km of untested magnetic VMS target horizons, aiming to rapidly advance this early-stage project. With favorable deal terms and full drilling permits, OD6 is poised to expand its copper-focused portfolio, capitalizing on the growing demand for critical minerals in Australia.

