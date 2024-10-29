News & Insights

OD6 Metals Acquires Historic Gulf Creek Copper Project

October 29, 2024 — 10:17 pm EDT

OD6 Metals Ltd. (AU:OD6) has released an update.

OD6 Metals Ltd. is set to acquire the historic Gulf Creek Copper Project in New South Wales, offering significant exploration potential with high-grade copper and zinc deposits that were last mined over a century ago. The company plans to use modern exploration technologies to unlock over 10km of untested magnetic VMS target horizons, aiming to rapidly advance this early-stage project. With favorable deal terms and full drilling permits, OD6 is poised to expand its copper-focused portfolio, capitalizing on the growing demand for critical minerals in Australia.

