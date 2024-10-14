Ocugen Advances Promising Pipeline Amid Financial Restraints

Ocugen (OCGN) is a biotech company that develops gene therapies for common eye conditions such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company has made significant progress in its pipeline with therapies like OCU400 and OCU410 for GA and Stargardt disease. Despite running at high levels of cash burn, recent fundraising efforts have raised over $67 million, easing the financial restraints and ensuring the continuation of its research and development endeavors until at least Q3 2025. While the stock has pulled back the past few months, it is up over 127% over the past year.

With the potential for further upside, it is a potentially compelling opportunity for investors interested in an emerging biotech.

Ocugen’s Clinical Pipeline Progressing

Ocugen is a biotech company specializing in discovering, developing, and commercializing gene and cell therapies and vaccines.

The company is actively advancing several pipeline candidates. OCU400, intended to treat retinitis pigmentosa (RP), is currently in a Phase 3 trial and on track for a biologics license application (BLA) and marketing authorization application (MAA) approval targets in 2026.

The FDA recently lifted the clinical hold for OCU200, a recombinant fusion protein created to treat diabetic macular edema (DME). The company has announced the beginning of a Phase 1 trial for this drug. Further, Ocugen has received a “No Objection Letter” from Health Canada, enabling a Phase 3 OCU400 trial in Canada. The trial is expected to recruit 150 participants and potentially benefit around 110,000 patients with RP across the USA and Canada.

Ocugen’s Recent Financial Results

The company recently reported financial results for Q2. Total operating expenses decreased from $24.0 million in the same period the previous year to $16.6 million. This decline is due to reduced research and development expenses and general and administrative expenses, which were $8.9 million and $7.7 million, respectively. The net loss per share was $0.04, a considerable decrease from the loss per share of $0.10 reported in the same period the year before.

During the quarter, the company increased net cash with a public offering of common stock. The offering closed at $32.6 million, extending the Ocugen’s expected cash runway into the third quarter of 2025.

What Is the Price Target for OCGN Stock?

The stock has been volatile over the past year, climbing to a price of roughly $2 per share in early May, then declining to $0.99 per share since, yet posting a gain of 127.91% overall. It trades near the middle of its 52-week price range of $0.35 – $2.11, though the recent pullback demonstrates negative price momentum, as it now trades below the 20-day (1.03) and 50-day (1.16) moving averages.

Analysts following the company have been constructive on the stock. Based on the most recent recommendations from 2 analysts, Ocugen is rated a Moderate Buy. The average price target for OCGN stock is $7.50, representing a potential upside of 661.42% from current levels.

See more OCGN analyst ratings

Bottom Line on OCGN

Ocugen has shown progress as clinical trials for its groundbreaking therapies advance, paving the way for potential product approvals in 2026. Despite ongoing financial constraints, the company has secured over $67 million in fundraising, extending the lifespan of its research and development activities until Q3 2025. Furthermore, Ocugen’s recent financial results demonstrate improved fiscal health with reduced operating expenses and net loss per share.

Meanwhile, the stock has registered a healthy gain over the past year. OCGN presents a compelling option for investors willing to participate in the journey toward revolutionizing eye care therapies.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.