Octopus Biosafety Extends Observation Period Amid New Financing

Octopus Biosafety, currently under judicial reorganization, has had its observation period extended as it received a favorable offer for equity participation and financing. The extension, granted by the Commercial Court of Lorient, aims to help the company finalize a capital increase and prepare a recovery plan. However, the continuation of this period hinges on the receipt of the initial financial installment by December 13, 2024.
