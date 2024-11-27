News & Insights

Octopus Biosafety Extends Observation Period Amid New Financing

November 27, 2024 — 12:05 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Octopus Biosafety SA (FR:MLOCT) has released an update.

Octopus Biosafety, currently under judicial reorganization, has had its observation period extended as it received a favorable offer for equity participation and financing. The extension, granted by the Commercial Court of Lorient, aims to help the company finalize a capital increase and prepare a recovery plan. However, the continuation of this period hinges on the receipt of the initial financial installment by December 13, 2024.

